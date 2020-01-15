2020 Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic set for this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic is coming up this weekend, bringing some great football rivalries that carry over into the hockey world to our city.

University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, University of Florida and Florida State’s hockey athletes will all face off. The tournament is also the only time you can watch live hockey in Savannah all year!

It starts Friday and wraps up on Saturday. CLICK HERE to view the full tournament schedule and purchase tickets.

