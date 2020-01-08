2020 Blitz Border Bowl Preview: Team Lowcountry

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – It’s nearly time for the third annual WSAV Blitz Border Bowl and Team Lowcountry is looking to defend its title.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete introduces you to the squad from South Carolina.

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Morning News for the all-star challenge, with the best high school senior football players around town.

The bowl is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium and tickets are available for purchase online here. Proceeds from the game benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, which works to keep families with sick children together as they get the care and resources they need.