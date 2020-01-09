2020 Blitz Border Bowl Preview: Team Coastal Empire

GEORGIA (WSAV) – Team Coastal Empire say Saturday’s WSAV Blitz Border Bowl is all about revenge. The squad from Georgia is looking to take the series lead back after falling to Team Lowcountry last year at Memorial Stadium.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete introduces you to Team Coastal Empire.

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Morning News for the all-star challenge, with the best high school senior football players around town.

The bowl is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium and tickets are available for purchase online here. Proceeds from the game benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, which works to keep families with sick children together as they get the care and resources they need.