2 SCCPSS games canceled due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local high school football games have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Friday’s New Hampstead vs. Groves game is off, along with Saturday’s Jenkins vs. Savannah High game, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced Friday afternoon.
No further details were immediately released.
The district releases new COVID stats each Tuesday. The most recent report showed a decline in cases across the district compared to the previous week.
Of the four schools, Savannah High saw the highest numbers, with eight students positive for the virus and 32 in quarantine.