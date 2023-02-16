(WSAV) – The Region 1-AAAAA and Region 3-A Division 1 basketball tournament championships are set.

Let’s start with Region 1-AAAA. On the girls’ side, Bradwell Institute faces Ware County. Bradwell defeated Statesboro, 50-37. Ware County defeated No. 2 seed Greenbrier, 52-44. On the boys’ side, Bradwell will also play for the title after defeating Statesboro in overtime, 63-58. They will face Coffee, after the Trojans downed Greenbrier, 47-44.

The boys’ championship will be at 5:30 p.m. The boys’ consolation game is at 2:30 p.m. The girls’ championship is at 4 p.m. The girls’ consolation is at 1 p.m. Both games will be at Liberty County on Saturday, Feb. 18.

In Region 3-A Divison I, on the boys’ side, the tournament has been chalk. Woodville-Tompkins and Savannah High duke it out for the title. Woodville-Tompkins cruised to an 80-33 victory over Screven County. Savannah High defeated Bryan County by 10, 72-62. On the girls’ side, Woodville-Tompkins will also compete for the championship. The Lady Wolverines will face Bryan County. Woodville-Tompkins defeated Savannah High, 56-36. Bryan County had to rally for a win against Screven County, 45-40.

The boys’ championship will be at 8:30 p.m. The boys’ consolation game is at 5:30 p.m. The girls’ championship is at 7 p.m. The girls’ consolation is at 4 p.m. Both games will be at Woodville-Tompkins on Friday, Feb. 17.