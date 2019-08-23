15 Teams in 15 Days: South Effingham

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A new coach with a mind for offense and a star transfer have built excitement around the South Effingham football program. Despite the new additions, players say the expectations haven’t changed because the standard has always been set high at The Corral.

Calvary Day School transfer and Vanderbilt commit Rocko Griffin has been described by Mustangs staff as a ‘dynamite’ player and figures to be a major part of the offense. Senior quarterback Taylor Jackson grew up playing with Griffin and welcomed the addition with open arms.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 South Effingham Mustangs.