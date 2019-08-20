15 Teams in 15 Days: Savannah Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day Hornets have a mixture of veteran leadership, a stacked defensive line and young playmakers headed into the 2019 season. First-year head coach Jim Collis is hoping his guys will step up to the challenge and surprise some teams.

Andre Miller Jr., an Army commit, said he’s ready to focus on his final ride with the Hornets and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. On the other side of the ball, sophomore quarterback Barry Kleinpeter has the keys to the offense and is picking up a larger leadership role on the team.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 Savannah Country Day Hornets.