15 Teams in 15 Days: Savannah Bluejackets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bluejackets feel like they have the pieces in place to turn around a program that has just two total wins in the past two season.

The school brought in well-known football mind Michael Moore to lead the team. When it comes to on-field takeaways, Moore says he’s impressed with the team’s speed and willingness to put in work with such uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season.

WSAV sports reporter Connor Delprete talks to the players and coaches about their plan to change people’s minds about Savannah High football.