BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The May River Sharks can’t improve on their undefeated regular season record from 2018. What the team can do, however, is make a deeper run in the playoffs.

The team, now headed into its fourth year of existence, will have to overcome the loss of crucial offensive weapons to have another chance at a region crown and playoff berth.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 May River Sharks.