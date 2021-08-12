15 Teams in 15 Days: Kleinpeter-Odom combo ready for one last ride at Savannah Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For years, defenses have known what was coming — and they still couldn’t stop it. Quarterback Barry Kleinpeter and wide receiver Kenny Odom have linked up for countless touchdowns in their time at Savannah Country Day.

The pair are preparing for their senior seasons together and took some time to reminisce on their path to becoming one of the most feared duos in the Coastal Empire.

“Kenny doubles as my wide receiver and my best friend,” Kleinpeter explained. “We have the connection off the field but, waking up, I can remember summers picking him up at six in the morning, coming to the field and getting routes in before people were at school.”

According to Travis Jaudon of PrepSportsReport, Kleinpeter and Odom have combined for 22 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Odom hauled in 10 from Kleinpeter last season alone.

“We just talk to each other about it,” Odom said, when asked how they are able to improvise so effectively. “I talk to him about what I’m feeling, if I see something in the game, or if he sees something he will come to me. We will talk about it and discuss it with our offensive coordinator.”

The two seniors will be discussing strategy with almost an entirely new staff. John Mohring has taken over the reins as head coach and hopes to recreate the magic that brought the Hornets a region crown in 2019. The former Georgia Southern linebacker admitted he’s still getting used to the landscape of southeast Georgia football, but said having Kleinpeter and Odom there certainly helps ease the transition.

“They do have a connection and sometimes our play call will be for the opposite way, [Barry] looks Kenny’s way and throws it,” Mohring said with a smile. “We are like ‘that’s not the read, but it’s a touchdown.’ That’s just something we are going to let happen. We don’t want to over-coach those two because they are both phenomenal playmakers and that’s what they do.”

Mohring was quick to add the entire senior class has been a huge help preparing for the 2021 football season. This senior class was part of the 2019 Hornets that went undefeated in the regular season and believes last year’s 3-7 record is not a true representation of this team’s ability on the field.

“These guys are a bunch of winners,” Mohring added. “This is the same team that went 10-0 just a couple years ago, so I think it’s in them. We just have to bring it out of them.”