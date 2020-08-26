15 Teams in 15 Days: Jenkins Warriors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new wave of Warriors will take the field on Friday nights, as Jenkins looks to replace its best class in program history.

New head coach Gene Clemons says some of the lesser-known guys on his team are hungry for playing time and will surprise teams in Savannah with their playmaking ability.

While the Warriors will rely on some fresh faces in 2020, quarterback Patrick Blake, running back Damozzio Harris, and defensive tackle JacQuez Williams bring playoff experience and big-play ability to the table.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you their story.