15 Teams in 15 Days: Islands Sharks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Players on this year’s Islands High School football team say a tumultuous 2019 season taught them how to fight through adversity.

After starting the year a perfect 5-0, the team was forced to forfeit those wins after the Georgia High School Association handed down punishments for recruiting and undue influence violations.

The Sharks tried to put 2019 in the rear-view mirror. Then, another obstacle appeared. The Savannah Chatham County Public School district announced their teams would be playing district-only schedules. Their chances of a region championship appear to be out the window. Rather than focus on the negatives, the Sharks are eager to start this ‘redemption season’ and prove they are the best public school team in Savannah.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you their story.