15 Teams in 15 Days: Hilton Head Seahawks

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head High School football players said they didn’t dwell on the seven-game losing streak to end the 2018 season.

“As soon as it happened. As soon as we walked off the field I was looking forward to this new team,” quarterback Gaston Moore said. “A fresh new start and get ready for this year.”

A fresh start with familiar faces. Moore, Michigan State commit Cole DeMarzo, and cornerback Christian Miller headline a class of 16 seniors likely to see significant minutes in 2019.

“They’ve been waiting for their senior year and now it’s on them,” head coach B.J. Payne said.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 Hilton Head Seahawks.