15 Teams in 15 Days: Fresh faces set to lead May River into 2021 season

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – Ever since its magical 2018 season, in which the team went 10-3 just three years into the program’s existence, May River football has been a model of consistency.

A consistent pain in the side of most every other team in the Lowcountry.

“Our coaches tell us everytime we play someone different, even in 7 on 7 events, they say everyone wants to beat May River,” junior running back and defensive end Darrion Perry explained with a smile.

Over the past two years, the Sharks have lost just two region games and have racked up an astonishing 37.3 points per game.

“We know we have a target on our back,” left tackle Trevor Murdaugh said. “I think that’s what motivates us.”

The path to a fourth straight winning season, however, may prove to be more treacherous than in years past. 24 of the players from the 2020 squad have since graduated and the Sharks are using this preseason period to figure out who is the best fit to take over numerous starting jobs.

“I just don’t know if these guys are ready for that task yet,” head coach Rodney Summers said. “That’s one thing we have is question marks to answer. Are we going to live up to the guys ahead of us.”

One of the biggest question marks will be at quarterback. Ahmad Green, a four-year starter at the position and a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football 2020 award, is now playing Division I football at The Citadel. Summers said he has yet to decide on his replacement.

The new quarterback, whoever it is, could be helped greatly with strong line play up front on the offensive line. It’s a position group that also needs to fill massive holes from senior departures, but the new guys think they’ve got what it takes to make their quarterbacks life a lot easier on Friday nights.

“We will be prepared to hit someone in the mouth like we usually do,” Murdaugh said with a grin.

If they sound confident, it’s because teams of the past have given them a reason to be. Now, Summers said, it’s time for the next wave of Sharks to prove they can carry the torch.

“I hope they accept that challenge and they want to be that guy — live up to that guy,” Summers explained. “Maybe not have that number, but make your own number. Especially where those guys’ numbers were on Friday nights.”