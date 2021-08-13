15 Teams in 15 Days: Depth is the name of the game for Benedictine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve ever been to one of their tailgates, you know that the passion of Benedictine Cadet fans stands out even in football-mad Chatham County.



This year’s team should offer those fans plenty of things about which to cheer.



Most people are probably familiar with bold-faced names like Auburn commit QB Holden Geriner and co-Finocchiaro Award winner Justin Thomas, but they may not know just how deep Benedictine is on the defensive side of the ball.



Linebacker Holden Sapp is coming off a season where he racked up 11.5 sacks and 102 total tackles. He figures to be the anchor on this defense, but he won’t be the only key piece.

Congratulations to Benedictine Military School's Holden Geriner and Holden Sapp, who have been selected to the Class AAAA Preseason All-State Football Team!

“Sapp and Mac Kromenhoek for sure, they’re outside linebackers that are going to make a difference,” Geriner said. “Justin (Thomas) on defense, he’s going to do tremendous. Ben Hollerbach at safety is going to do well. Our entire defense is solid.”



That defense gets to take the field on brand new synthetic turf at Father Albert Bickerstaff Field. It’s not open for games just yet; the school is still in the process of bleacher renovations.



However, it is open for practices.



“It’s fun to have turf,” offensive lineman Brian Johnson said. “You don’t have to worry about the mud all day when it rains; it’s pretty good. The grass gets pretty hot and your feet get burned up a little bit but you got to fight through it.”



“It’s awesome, I mean, just having this field at BC, it’s really cool,” Geriner said. “Just coming out here right after school and staying on campus and having this really nice turf field. It just helps everybody get better.”

Benedictine's August 20 date against Burke County has been moved to October 1 due to COVID cases within Burke County's program.

Last year was Benedictine’s first in Class 4A, but their schedule didn’t reflect it since their region opponents are Chatham County public schools, which were only allowed to play each other due to COVID regulations.



Islands, New Hampstead and Jenkins are back on the schedule this year, as is a highly-anticipated home date with Christopher Columbus, the largest private high school in Miami, Florida.



That home game is now the season opener after their original date against Burke County on Aug. 20 got moved to October 1 due to COVID cases within the Bears’ program.

