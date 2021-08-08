15 Teams in 15 Days: Caballero ready to lead Windsor Forest in his final season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On paper, last year’s Savannah City Championship for football ended in a three-way tie. Don’t tell that to the Windsor Forest football team.

“There was no share — we won,” Knights running back Mike Caballero said matter-of-factly. “We were the best team in the city. Hands down.”

If Windsor Forest hopes to build off last season’s 6-2 record, Caballero will need to play a big role. The senior running back has been a punishing force for years.

“I give it. I can eat it. It doesn’t matter, I love contact,” Caballero explained.

His physicality at the position may be his strength, but Caballero wanted to improve his top-end speed this offseason.

“Instead of that 20-yard gain, we are opening it up for the 60 and 70-yard runs that he can explode on,” head coach Jeb Stewart said.

“I feel like I’m a complete running back,” Caballero added. “I get faster every year, I can play in different formations, you can put me at slot and you can put me at running back.

Coach Stewart will be the first to tell you this team will go as far as the offensive line taekes them, but it can’t hurt having a superstar lining up behind them. Take it from an offensive lineman himself.

“It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel — he sees it and you see it so it’s a touchdown,” Jordan Williams said when asked about blocking for Caballero. “You could make one little block and, next thing you know, he’s at the house so it’s good to have a great running back who can score touchdowns and make the load easier on you.”

Caballero will grab headlines for his running style and newfound speed, but there’s another dimension that he’s added to his game in preparation for the 2021 season.

“I think he’s always had that athleticism, but now he’s really about being a role model and being a leader,” Stewart said. “It just takes one and now it keeps expanding. Someone else starts with the same positive leadership and it grows within the team.”

“This is home, man, this is my team,” Caballero said with a smile. “I bleed that green and black. I love Windsor Forest and I don’t want to be anywhere else.”