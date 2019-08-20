15 Teams in 15 Days: Bradwell Tigers

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Kyle Adkins said he’s been a head coach for rebuilding programs. Despite losing 24 seniors, including the region’s leading rusher Kevin Harris, Adkins does not believe his first year with Bradwell will be the same story.

The Tigers have a young linebacker captaining the defense, a coach with a history of success with quarterbacks and a receiver-turned-quarterback who said he is growing more comfortable with the position.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 Bradwell Tigers.