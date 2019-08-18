15 Teams in 15 Days: Bluffton Bobcats

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Bobcats football players said, despite winning a region crown in 2018, they feel overlooked headed into the new season.

“We are underdogs. It’s never been that way but that’s the way it is this year,” quarterback Lee Kirkland added. “They can think what they want but just know we are going to come out and hit.”

Graduation and transfers have taken away some of the Bobcats top talents on both sides of the ball. The Bobcats believe Kirkland, who may run, throw and catch passes this year, will thrive in his second full season under center.

“Lots of colleges like him at tight end so we want to showcase what he can do as a leader,” head coach John Houpt said. “He’ll play quarterback some and he’ll play tight end. We may even have him at defensive end to showcase what he can do there.”

Bluffton opens up the season against May River — a team that stole headlines in the Lowcountry last year.

As the Bobcats prepare for kickoff, WSAV’s Connor DelPrete lays out Bluffton’s plan for success in 2019.