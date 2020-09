SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One year after coming agonizingly close to a state title, players on the Bethesda Academy football team say it’s time to get off the mat and fight to send their senior class out on top.

Led by senior quarterback Antjuan McKay, the Blazers head into 2020 with a new perspective on what it takes to make a deep playoff run and appear in a state championship game.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete has their story.