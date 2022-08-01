SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome to our 15 Teams in 15 Days series! This is WSAV’s annual high school football preview series where we do a deep dive on a new team on each of the first 15 days of August. This year, we will ask and answer four standard questions of each team, which are all listed below:



Why are you interesting?



This is a pretty easy one to answer for the Benedictine Cadets, the reigning Class 4A state champions. They took home their third state trophy in eight years by defeating Carver Columbus, 35-28, in Atlanta last December.



A lot of the players that played key roles in delivering that title are gone now. Last year’s starting quarterback Holden Geriner is now at Auburn. Top touchdown scorer Justin Thomas is off playing baseball at UGA. Middle linebacker Holden Sapp, universally acknowledged as a leader on the 2021 defense, is playing at Army.



There will have to be a new group of difference-makers for BC to repeat as champions, and the players know that all too well.



“I mean, it’s definitely going to be a lot harder,” said starting quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. “We’ve got a target on our backs. We lost a whole lot of great players too, so we have to get by that. We’re just going to take it one game at a time.”







Who are your dudes?



Benedictine still has a lot of returning talent, starting with the junior Kromenhoek, who committed to Florida State over the summer.



“He learned how to be patient,” head coach Danny Britt said. “I think he learned how to study the game and how to calm himself sometimes. But also Luke is going to be Luke, he plays how he plays which is very aggressive and with a lot of passion. He’ll go out and perform.”



Although he has never started a game at quarterback for the Cadets, Kromenhoek saw consistent playing time as a sophomore at wide receiver and defensive back.



He will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including X receiver Za’Quan Bryan, who hauled in 95 balls for 1,376 yards and 15 TDs last season. Lamont Mitchell is expected to step up into a bigger receiver role this year, as is La’Don Bryant. Sophomore Thomas Blackshear is expected to make a big impact at running back.



On defense, lineman Cole Semien and linebacker Bryce Baker were cited as potential impact players.







What’s up with your coach?



Danny Britt is entering his 12th year at the helm of the Cadets. He took the team to the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons.



His formula to success seems pretty simple.



“Physical, disciplined and intelligent,” Britt said. “That’s our motto here at the football program at Benedictine. We want to make these kids be disciplined, physical and intelligent and be more so than the team that we’re playing. That’s who we are.”







When’s the big game?



The Cadets open their season a week later than most other teams in the area; they play their first game on Aug. 26 instead of Aug. 19.



That game is a doozy; they will take a two-day trip down to Miami to play Cristopher Columbus, the largest private high school in Florida and a Class 8A semifinalist in the 2021 Florida state playoffs.



This matchup is the back half of a home-and-home series. Benedictine will be looking for revenge after losing to Cristopher Columbus, 42-27, in Savannah to open their 2021 campaign.



