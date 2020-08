SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Players on the 2020 Benedictine football team say last year’s region championship loss wasn’t up to their standards. The loss has fueled them in the offseason to prove they are the best team in the region.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete talks to the Cadets about the outlook for 2020, why star quarterback Holden Geriner may be even more dangerous through the air this year, and more.