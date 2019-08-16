15 Teams in 15 Days: Benedictine Cadets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine didn’t miss a beat moving up a classification in 2018. The Cadets won the Region 3-AAA crown and are expected to contend for another title this year.

Every team has to fill holes left behind by graduating seniors and some have a player or two transfer. The Cadets start 2019 having to deal with both. The starting quarterback, running back, star cornerback and star defensive lineman are all gone from the 2018 region champion team.

As one player puts it: “The show goes on.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to the 2019 Benedictine Cadets.