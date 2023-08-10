SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadet won back-to-back state championships, but their head coach, Danny Britt, believes we haven’t seen the best Benedictine football team yet.

Britt believes this year’s team has the potential to be better than his 2021 and 2022 teams, and both of them won a state championship.

“What we are talking about is us being the best Benedictine football team we’ve ever had,” Britt said when asked about what would be a successful season for the 2023 Cadets. “If we can do that, that’s pretty impressive because there’s been some great teams. So the answer to that question is to be the best football team that has ever been at Benedictine, and that would be a success.”

“We have a lot of great potential,” Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine’s starting quarterback, said. “We graduated a lot of great athletes last year, but it’s a next-man-up mentality. We have a lot of great young guys coming in, and they are prepared to play. I think the potential of this team is pretty good.”