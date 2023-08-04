SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah High football team hopes to accomplish something which eluded them all last year — a win.

The energy was high when WSAV stopped by practice. Coach Bud Tolliver says participation numbers are up. The first-year head coach also wants to preach patience to his players as they acclimate to new schemes on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. However, he understands this is a results-oriented business and he wants to get some wins.

“We need to get some wins,” Tolliver said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. I think that Josey’s game is going to be big for us, big for the school, big for the city to me. I think that’s going to be a big one and I’m excited for that one.”

“The wide receiver corp you know we’re working hard,” slot receiver MaKeen Mervin said. “The line is getting way better. The team is working and we’re just getting way better than we did last year. You can see it.”

Savannah High opens the season Aug. 18 on the road against Josey. In 2022, they lost, 22-16, in triple over time, according to the head coach.