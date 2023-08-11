SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Let’s look at the Savannah Christian Raiders who have one of the best players in the entire country.

Rivals.com has defensive lineman Elijah Griffin ranked as the number one prospect for the class of 2025.

Griffin and the Raiders head coach, Baker Woodward, hope to build off of their momentum from last year.

Now how do the Raiders go this year?

“That’s what we focus on first and foremost every day we come out we want to get better of course you know every team wants to win reason they always have a chance to get into the playoffs and chances are the state championship but we focus in on getting better every single day,” Woodward explained. “And you know, those types of things will take care of themselves.”

Griffin said, “We went 11 and 2, we lost them and final round but this year we plan on taking all the way to stay and winning a big game because that’s always the plan. I feel like for every team, you will want to win win big you know.”

In 2022, the Raiders made it to the third round of the playoffs before losing to the eventual state champ Sandy Creek.