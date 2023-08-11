BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles are the defending 2023 SCHSL Class 3A State Champions, and are now trying to live up to a new standard.

The Eagles made it to the state championship in back-to-back years. In 2021, they lost. However, 2022 would be a different ball game as the Eagles beat the Powdersville Patriots, 41-31.

Beaufort 2022 state title win ended a 78-year drought. Prior that championship game, the Eagles’ football team hadn’t won state since 1945.

“We’ve got to the point now where we are going to talk about championships every year,” Bryce Lybrand, Beaufort’s head football coach, said. “We expect to be in the hunt. That’s kind of the standard that we’ve set, so we want to be there. We are not there yet, [but] we got to take it week by week and get better every week, and hopefully we are able to do that, and I think we will have a chance.”

“Since the last four years, that standard has been set, and we plan to keep it up there,” Caleb Ulmer, a running back for Beaufort High, said. “[Hopefully] another great run and another state championship.”