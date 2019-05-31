'She wanted to play with the boys': 4-sport athlete wraps up impressive middle school career
BROOKLET, (Ga.) - Delanie Thames did something no other female athlete has done in Southeast Bulloch Middle School history -- try out and make the baseball team.
The eight grader proved she could 'play with the boys' and guided the team to a program-first region title.
When Thames isn't fielding grounders, she's likely hitting the books or busy with the three other sports she plays for the Yellowjackets.
WSAV's Connor DelPrete has her story.
