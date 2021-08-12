Presenting the Inaugural SOUTHEAST GEORGIA LEADERSHIP FORUM.

The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum is a three-day event that brings together more than 400 leaders representing neighborhoods, non-profits, civic groups, government, businesses and the up and comers.

Organized by Morris Multimedia, with the generous support of Georgia Southern University, the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Georgia Power, the first ever forum is taking place on September 12-14, 2021 at Trustees’ Garden in Savannah, Georgia. To help our community succeed in an ever changing and fast paced society, the forum is focused on discovering our collective potential to be greater by committing to new ideas, supporting the growth of our emerging and established leaders, and by being purposeful in building collaboration from all segments of our diverse community.

Working together we can make our communities stronger and better.

The Forum

The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum will provide attendees with compelling and thought-provoking content focused on building stronger leaders and greater collaboration in our local communities while providing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Start becoming the leader you’ve dreamed of — a leader worth following.

Learn everything you need to navigate your professional journey to success while

collaborating and networking with leaders from across the community.

Fueling the Leader

We intend to inform and delight leaders from the private and public sectors, challenge leaders to think differently and boldly, with a bias towards action while building a bench of leaders for generations to come. Discover strategic solutions from a diverse group of world-class presenters who are all innovative experts in their respective fields.

The Leader

Leadership is a skill that needs nurturing and knowledge is power. The inaugural 2021 Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum will feed your mind with thought-provoking content, leadership skills, collaborative connections, and the professional and professional growth intelligence you need to be a successful leader.

The Company We Keep

The 2021 Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from a diverse group of volunteers whose desire it is to cultivate a new approach to leadership training so we can make our communities stronger and better. It is about taking our communities to the next level.