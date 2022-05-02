Whether you’re a first time mom, or shopping for baby number two or three, you want all the new baby essentials. Moms are spending countless hours shopping for deals instead of spending that time with family. Lifestyle Expert and new mom Justine Santaniello says, “My first insider tip is to head to Zulily right now because they’re offering some major deals for baby and mom!”

Zulily is an online retailer that has everything for new moms, their families and even their homes. Zulily has launched its bi-annual “Welcome Baby Event”. It’s a month-long shopping event featuring a new theme each week, with amazing deals on everything. From digital bottle warmers by Chicco to adorable clothes from Carter’s, you’ll find everything you need all in one place!

Go to zulily.com to check out all of the amazing finds and deals! Happy shopping!