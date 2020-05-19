Your help is needed on Giving Day to support local children

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The call is going out for your support on Giving Day, May 20th to help local children this summer through Horizons Savannah.

Horizons serves students from kindergarten through high school and has a goal of raising $100,000 in one day. However, just as the summer program’s agenda is adapting, so is Giving Day.

Funds raised during Giving Day 2020 will be used to ensure the students enrolled in the Horizons Savannah summer program have access to the technology and tools necessary to participate in the program virtually. The events planned for this summer are designed to foster connectivity by providing resources that keep kids engaged, playing and learning.

Horizons Savannah provides an intensive enrichment program that helps prevent the well-documented loss of academic ground over the summer vacation. Horizons students typically advance six to eight weeks in reading and math skills each summer, with national statistics showing 97 percent of Horizons high school students graduating on time and 91 percent going on to college.

Locally, Savannah businesses have partnered with Horizons Savannah to offer give-back specials throughout the entire month of May to encourage support for the local program, while also encouraging the community to support local shops and restaurants during the global pandemic.

These give-back opportunities include:

Papa Murphy’s: 25% will be donated from every carry-out customer who says they are supporting Horizons on Wednesday, May 13.

Kendra Scott: 20% will be donated from every jewelry purchase with the use of online code: GIVEBACK7301 from May 19 – 20.

Jason’s Deli: 15% will be donated from every carry-out order on Wednesday, May 20.

For more information, or to make a gift please visit https://www.horizonsgivingday.org/organizations/horizons-savannah