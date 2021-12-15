Your Book of the Week is “The Simple Wild” by K.A. Tucker

Annie Childress, Operations and Events Manager at E. Shaver Bookseller, brings you this week’s Book of the Week – “The Simple Wild” by K.A. Tucker. This romantic tale will “make you laugh out loud”, according to Childress. “This one had me rolling,” she said. She describes the book as funny, yet tender, because of the relationship the main character has with her dad.

“It’s the classic trope of ‘she arrives in Alaska in heels’,” Annie says. “You fall absolutely in love with the characters.” This is the first book in a three book series and can be found at E. Shaver Bookseller. For more information about the bookstore, visit their website at www.eshaverbooks.com.