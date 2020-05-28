Yes…We’re Open! Check here for local openings!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Looking for something to do, and not sure what’s open? Then…here ya go!We’re starting a list of our local businesses and non-profits that are reopening their doors after being closed because of the pandemic.

Opening on May 28, 2020 is the Coastal Heritage Society’s Pin Point Museum. In a press release, CHS stated that the museum is an open-air historic site with plenty of space for safe social distancing. They will also be observing other safety measures. Check their website for more info.

Also open for limited tours is the Webb Military Museum in downtown Savannah. Call to make a reservation.

The Salt Table on Barnard Street in Savannah also reopened last week after being closed for two months because of COVID-19. Only 8 people are allowed in the store at one time. Here’s more in our web story.