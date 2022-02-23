SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local competition BBQ team Yes, Dear BBQ share their take on a delicious appetizer for your next game day or big event! The team conisitsts of Chad Warner, Frank Neagle, and Scott Swenson and the trio travels to BBQ competitions all across the East Coast.

The team shares with us their delicious recipe for moinks, which are simply meatballs wrapped in bacon! And as Frank said, “Anything wrapped in bacon, come on!” You’re sure to love this fun recipe from Yes, Dear BBQ!

Check out our two part series on Yes Dear, Moinks down below!