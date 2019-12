Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) - If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in Zoey's head. Jane Levy stars in NBC's high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey -- who always preferred podcasts over pop songs -- suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs.