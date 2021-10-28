SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head has beauty products that will take you from summer to fall. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!
WOW Skin Science: Sold on www.BUYWOW.COM, Amazon and Walmart
Rejuvenate dull, aging, lifeless skin with WOW Skin Science Moringa Body Butter.
● Moringa oil helps nourish skin, and improve skin radiance.
● Has Vitamins A, E, and C which help to build collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and repair skin damage.
● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM
Upgrade your personal care routine with the WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Body Wash.
● It gives your skin the benefits of cleansing, toning and balancing.
● Natural apple fragrance will wake up your senses.
● Available for only $11.95 at BUYWOW.COM
The bestselling WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is a hands-free cleanser essential for brighter, balanced skin!
● Provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep clean pores to remove impurities, blackheads, and help reduce acne breakouts.
● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM
Energize dull skin with the WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Skin Mist Toner!
● Infused with skin-rejuvenating botanicals to hydrate, firm, and energize dull, dry skin for a youthful glow.
● Mist onto skin to refresh on-the-go, tone, or prep for a flawless base before skincare and makeup!
● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM
Revive uneven, aging skin with the WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum.
● Lightweight serum, packed with 20% potent Vitamin C power to tone, soothe, and hydrate for a bright look with just a few drops!
● Available for only $19.95 at BUYWOW.COM
Amazon best-selling beauty brand, WOW Skin Science just launched their new Himalayan Rose Shampoo and Conditioner Shampoo and Conditioner Set and it’s a fall season must-have for replenishing dehydrated hair.. and it’s under $30!
● Floral duo revives dehydrated locks with natural nourishment to smooth, strengthen, and fight hair fall!
● Works for everyone, and especially useful for treating dry and damaged hair.
● Available for only $25.95 at BUYWOW.COM
Revive your hair with WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil.
● Featuring traditional trusted onion and black seed oil that will transform dull, lifeless hair to strong and silky hair.
● Available for only $14.95 at BUYWOW.COM
The WOW Skin Science Cedarwood Essential Oil is the perfect fall oil with a woodsy scent that brings you feelings of clarity and relaxation.
● Add a few drops to your favorite diffuser, or a hack I love, fill your bathroom sink up with hot water, and add a few drops for an instant spa-at-home feel!
● Available for only $9.95 at BUYWOW.COM