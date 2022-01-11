Willow offers unconditional love to Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Walk into the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire and you can’t miss a big white fluffy coach potato named Willow. Although she looks very chilled out, she’s actually doing her job of offering unconditional love and support to all the families who benefit from the Ronald McDonald house. Her official title is Director of Fun Development.

We really enjoyed spending time with Willow. To see how she’s been making a difference at the Ronald McDonald House for the past seven years, we hope you enjoy our interview with the Executive Director, Bill Sorochak.