SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Wormsloe Historic Park offers heirloom seeds to keep these precious plants growing for generations to come. As you can see in our story below, it's a passion of Sarah Ross, the Director of the Wormsloe Institute for Environmental History and Director of the University of Georgia's Center for Research and Education at Wormsloe.

You can order them and support this valuable mission by reaching out to Sarah Ross's non profit called Social Roots Seeds.