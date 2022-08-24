Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!

Rachel Weymouth, Marketing and Events Volunteer at Renegade Paws Rescue, explains why research is vital before adopting your newest fur-baby. Rachel stated that if you are renting or own a home with a Homeowners Association, “there are some breed restrictions that owners might not be aware of when they go to adopt.” If you are unsure if your property has these restrictions, Renegade Paws will work closely with you to review those policies so you can find the perfect dog for your home.

If you have any questions regarding these restrictions or are looking to save a life and bring a new family member into your home, visit Renegade Paws Rescue right here in Savannah!