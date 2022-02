SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready for a fun ride with us each week as we answer the question “Where’s Bunny Ware?” This is a new segment that we are so excited about here on The Bridge. We are partnering with the incomparable Bunny Ware who is known all over the local social scene photographing events ranging from elegant galas to tree plantings at Wormsloe. If there’s something happening in our area, more than likely you’ll see Bunny there! And, I’ll try to keep up.