SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Monday and you know what that means, it’s time to find out what exciting events our friend Bunny Ware attended and captured amazing memories at!

This week, Bunny took us along her trips to Repurpose Savannah’s “A Night at the Yard” Annual Fundraiser, The Girl Scouts of Coastal Georgia Legacy of Leadership Luncheon, the Savannah Logistics Connection Golf Tournament. Such fantastic events with even more fantastic memories captured by Bunny!

Be sure to tune in to The Bridge next week to see all the adventures Bunny takes us on.