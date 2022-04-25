SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is no shortage of fun events in our area and our friend Bunny Ware is ready show us around! So Where is Bunny Ware this week? Let’s check it out!

From Step One Automotive’s Local Hero Award presented to SPD SWAT Supervisor, Phillip Collard, to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome “Night of Champions” event, and even The Great Savannah Easter Egg Hunt! Bunny brought us along the way for her amazing adventures!

To keep up with Bunny Ware and where she takes us next, be sure to tune into The Bridge on WSAV Monday’s at 11:30 a.m.