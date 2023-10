SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Time now for a look back at some of the social highlights from this past week. Let’s check out “Where Bunny Ware” has been recently.

From the 4th Annual Trucking For A Cause Car Show presented by Veteran Carriers to the fun-filled Sips at the Station at Ardsley Station, there are a plethora of exciting events in and around Savannah.