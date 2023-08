SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summertime in Savannah means that there are so many fun events around the city for you to enjoy! Our friend, Bunny Ware, takes us on some of her most recent adventures.

She visited Savannah’s own Captain Jack Flanigan, owner of The Crab Shack on Tybee Island, for his 90th birthday celebration. She made her way to the action packed Savannah NCA SRA Rodeo and to Savannah State University to welcome students to their new home away from home on move in day!