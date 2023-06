SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of life and social events for everyone to enjoy. And our friend Bunny Ware is here to give us a tour of some of these events from the past week.

From honoring our nations military at the American Legion Memorial Day Service, to Coach’s Corner for ZEROES Beverage launch party, and Riverview Health’s 2023 spectacular Prom, there are so many events like these and others for you to attend around the Hostess City.