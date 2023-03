SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Let’s take a look at the fun highlights from the past week with our friend, Bunny Ware.

We celebrated everything St. Patrick’s Day, Bunny visited the Annual Greening of the Fountain event in Forsyth Park, the Savannah Shamrocks Rugby Tournament at Daffin Park, and the 3rd Annual Celtic Heritage Festival.

To check out where Bunny Ware takes us next, be sure to tune into The Bridge at 11:30 a.m.