SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time to ask the question Where’s Bunny Ware? This week Bunny captured all of the fun at the Savannah Chamber Oyster Roast, the Orlando GAA at Texas Roadhouse Beer Garden in Pooler, GA, and Urban Hope’s 12th Annual Chefs and Chocolate event!

Be sure to tune in next Friday to see what fantastic moments Bunny captures on her amazing adventures!