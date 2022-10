SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are always exciting events around Savannah and the low country for us to enjoy. And we have our Bunny Ware to show us around the hottest events in our area.

This past week, she showed us around the Trucking For A Cause event, Harris Lowry & Manton‘s 9th Annual First Responders event, and Step One Automotive‘s Jeep Homeland 3rd Anniversary We Jeep Together event.

Be sure to watch Where’s Bunny Ware next week on The Bridge at 11:30 a.m.