SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are so many amazing events happening throughout the Savannah area and we have our Bunny Ware to show us around! This week, we take you to the 10th Annual Kickoff for the Savannah VOICE Festival, the Tanger Outlet Summer Series featuring Liquid Ginger, and the Veterans Council of Chatham County Meeting!

To see Where Bunny Ware takes us next week, be sure to watch The Bridge on WSAV Friday’s at 11:30 a.m.