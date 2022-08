SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Let’s take a look at Savannah’s social scene with our friend Bunny Ware to see all of the fun events happening around our city! This weeks adventure takes us to the AMBUCS 11th Annual Bowlapalooza at Savannah Station, Fight The War Within 2nd Annual Warriors Ball, and Habitat Savannah’s Family Reunion and Resource Fair.

To see what adventures Bunny takes us on next, be sure to tune into The Bridge next week at 11:30 a.m.