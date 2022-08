SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to check out the amazing events our Bunny Ware highlights this week. From a heartfelt fundraising event for Ukraine, to a benefit to Fight the War Within, and on to shag dancing at the American Legion Post 135, this was a fantastic week!!

And to check out all of the fun Bunny shares with us, be sure to check out Where’s Bunny Ware weekly on The Bridge WSAV at 11:30 a.m.